Council, school board seats

In the general election this Nov. 6, there will be three seats up for election on the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education and four seats on the Lake Orion Village Council.

The school board seats up for election are currently held by Trustees Jim Weidman, Bill Holt and Steven Drakos.

The village council seats up for election are currently filled by Councilmembers Doug Hobbs, John Ranville, Steve Watson and Shauna Brown.

Residents who wish to run for either school board or village council must file to run by 4 p.m. July 24.

Village council candidates for the general election need to file an Affidavit of Identity and a nonpartisan nominating petition. Forms are available through Orion Township Clerk Penny Shult’s office, 2525 Joslyn Rd.

School board candidates need to file an Affidavit of Identity and nonpartisan nominating petition. Forms are available in Shults’s office, but candidates for school board must file at the Oakland County Clerk’s Office, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Building 12 East, in Pontiac.

For questions about the primary or general election, precinct locations or to register to vote, contact the Orion Township Clerk’s Office at 248-391-0304.

For more information on elections/voting, visit the Oakland County Clerk’s Office website, www.oakgov.com/clerkrod.

July 9 is the last day to register to vote in the Aug. 7 primary election and Oct. 9 is the last day to register for the Nov. 6 general election. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. – J.N.