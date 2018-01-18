Consumers Energy determines cause of Brown Road gas main rupture

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Consumers Energy has determined the cause of a 22-inch natural gas main rupture off Brown Road that led to an explosion and fire Nov. 20.

In a statement released by Katelyn Carey, director of media relations, governmental, regulatory & public affairs for Consumers Energy, the weight of the soil over the pipe and the surrounding marshland caused the gas line to break.

The full statement from Consumers Energy reads:

“After a thorough investigation, Consumers Energy officials determined approximately 21 feet of fill material was added over top of the pipeline by a third party. The weight of the fill stressed the pipeline and caused it to sag due to the compressibility of the supporting organic soil layer (a swampy area) which caused a break and rupture in the pipeline on November 20, 2017 in Orion Township, Michigan. No injuries occurred. This type of pipeline break is extremely rare. Consumers Energy is taking immediate action to help ensure it does not happen again including: enhancing inspection patrols of all gas transmission lines; revising our construction standards to evaluate soil compressibility; and implementing comprehensive remediation plans that meet or exceed state and federal requirements. Consumers Energy remains committed to safely providing reliable and affordable natural gas to our customers.”

The explosion rocked the south end of Orion Township Nov. 20 when the buried natural gas main in the 700 block of Brown Road ruptured shortly before 10 p.m.

Minutes later, a plume of fire and smoke billowed into the night sky, visible from miles away. Witnesses as far north as Waldon Road reported they felt the ground rumble when the explosion occurred and heard what sounded “like a jet engine.”

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said he and township officials have met with Consumers Energy to discuss the progress of the investigation and the next steps.

“We met with officials from Consumers Energy on Friday afternoon. They updated us on the status of their findings. We are pleased to hear they have determined the cause of the break and are optimistic that this fix will be a long-term solution,” Barnett said. “As always, the safety of our residents is our number one priority. Consumers officials have ensured us that this fix will do just that.”

Debra Dodd, media relations for Consumers Energy, said the section of damaged pipe will be replaced.

“Consumers Energy has not yet replaced the damaged section of pipe. We expect to begin this project near the end of the month and be completed by Summer 2018,” Dodd said, adding that Consumers Energy has met with township officials.

“Yes, we have had two meetings with Orion Township officials to apprise them of our investigation, findings and go-forward strategy. Our project manager for the pipeline replacement work will also keep in close contact with the township before and during construction,” Dodd said.

Consumers Energy removed the damaged section of pipe on Nov. 24 for metallurgical testing. The pipeline was last inspected seven years ago and was due for another inspection.

“Consumers Energy’s own lab performed a number of metallurgical tests on the (affected) pipe to determine the failure mode. These results were shared with the Michigan Public Service Commission as part of our report to this organization,” Dodd said.

The Orion Township Fire Department received the call of the explosion at 9:54 p.m., with all four of Orion Township’s fire stations responding to the fire, approximately 1,000 feet behind the Checkers Drive-in restaurant on the north side of Brown Road.

Fire departments from Waterford, Independence Township and Auburn Hills provided mutual aid support on scene, while the Brandon Township Fire Department covered the west side of Orion Township and the Oxford Fire Department covered the east side. Oakland Township’s Fire Department also assisted.

Firefighters and police did evacuate the nearby businesses and homes on Joslyn Road up to Judah Road as a precaution, said Orion Township Interim Fire Chief John Pender, adding that the Meijer parking lot gave first responders a place to stage emergency vehicles.

The 22-inch (diameter) natural gas line runs parallel with Brown Road and created a crater approximately 20 feet deep and 30 feet in diameter, said Lt. Chris Hagan of the Orion Twp. Fire Dept.

“Consumers Energy located two valves for shutdown at Joslyn and Brown Roads and the second at Maybee and Dixie Highway,” Hagan said. “Gas was shut off to the Brown Road main around 11:40 p.m. Fire crews then advanced hose lines near the rupture area to begin extinguishing exposures including multiple construction utility trailers that were on fire.”

Flames shot 150 feet into the air and fire damaged trees and vegetation hundreds of feet in all directions. Fire crews remained on scene for several hours extinguishing brush fires and cleared the scene around 4 a.m. but returned shortly before 8:30 a.m. the next day to douse flareups, Hagan said.

“We expected that,” he said. “Our crews are still out there handling smaller brush fires.”

No one was injured throughout the incident and there was little property damage. According to Consumers Energy, residential gas supply was not affected with the rupture or the closure of the valves to the main.

Previous articles on the explosion and fire appeared in the Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, 2017 issues of The Lake Orion Review.