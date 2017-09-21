Construction is underway on the Paint Creek Trail extension in Lake Orion, with completion slated for middle November

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

After 20 years of deliberation, the Paint Creek Trail extension broke ground in downtown Lake Orion.

On Sept. 5, Zito Construction brought in excavation equipment and began removing concrete footings that remained years after the buildings that sat on them had disappeared.

The footings were located on the section of land purchased by the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority, as a permanent easement that is now a segment of the Trail.

“We are very grateful to Lake Orion Lumber for allowing us to go through the back of their property. They have been very generous,” said DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone.

The Village awarded the job to Zito Construction in August 2016, at a cost of $424,054.77.

The DDA paid for the easement and other related costs. A $263,232 TAP Grant will help cover the expenditures of the project.

Temporary fencing has been relocated to secure the lumber yard; fencing has been taken down between the trail and the Guinn Townhouses off Atwater Street. The sidewalks have been saw cut on the corners to be compliant with the ADA.

The Paint Creek Trail extension is 0.96 miles, and will extend from Atwater Street, through Lake Orion Lumber and into the village.

The project includes hot mix asphalt and concrete shared-use path, concrete curb, gutter, driveway and sidewalk ramps, chain-link and split-rail fences and pavement markings along Atwater Commons Drive through Meeks Park to Anderson Street, then north to Elizabeth Street and west to Lapeer Road.

A bike self-fix-it station will be built outside Children’s Park for bicyclists coming off the trail to make repairs and adjustments to their bikes.

The trail has an expected completion date of Nov. 15.