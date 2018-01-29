Conlen-Gall, Beverly; 80, of Lake Orion

Beverly Conlen-Gall; age 80 of Lake Orion, and formerly of Port Huron, died on January 26, 2018 at home. Beverly is the daughter of the late Arthur and Nora (Ryan) Conlen.

Beverly married Robert M. Gall at St. Stephen Catholic Church Port Huron, Michigan on June 20, 1959. Bob preceded her in death on November 28, 2008.

Beverly is the devoted and loving mother of Michael (Colleen) Gall, Joan (Carl) Slomczenski, Robert Gall and Linda Gall; loving grandmother to Amanda and Jon Gall, Megan and Morgan Slomczenski, and great-grandson, Carter Gall-Allouche. Her family was her life. She is the sister of Patrick (Jane) Conlen, Pinckney MI, and Jean (David) Andrews, Santa Cruz, CA. Her Twin sister Barbara (Clayton) Otis preceded her in death on January 24, 2018. She is also the sister-in-law of the late Donald (Betty) Gall, Peter (Kay) Gall, Dorothy Boddy (Bob), the late Mary (late Gary) Carolan, John (Lynne) Cowan, the late Chuck Boddy and the late Donna Gall. Beverly is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews and 38 grand-nieces and nephews; former daughter in-laws Diana Fleming and Christine Collins and many loving cousins and friends.

Beverly was a Realtor and real estate office manager. She was a life member and officer of the now dissolved Gingellville Community Center, and a member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 – 11 a.m. with an instate at 10 a.m. at Chris the Redeemer Catholic Church, 2700 Waldon Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends Tuesday 2 – 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Emmett, MI Wednesday, January 31st at 3:30 p.m.

Pallbearers are grandson Jon Gall, nephews Patrick Conlen, James, Joseph and Thomas Otis, and Paul Manz. Honorary pallbearers are David, Ryan and Patrick Andrews and Aidis Kozica.

In lieu of flowers, Beverly would prefer donations to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please visit the guestbook online at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.