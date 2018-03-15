Congratulations LOHS Robotics Team 302 on your championship!

Congratulations to the Lake Orion High School students on the FIRST Robotics Team 302 for winning the championship at the Miami Valley Regional competition at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

These super students lost only 1 game the entire weekend and that was in the best 2 out of 3 games in the finals. By winning, the Team earned automatic entry into the FIRST World Championship which will be held in Detroit at Ford Field on Wednesday, April 25th through Saturday, April 28th .

Congratulations also to the parents and mentors who devoted hours of support and encouragement to the Team. Their assistance allowed the Lake Orion Team to shine at the competition. It also earned the Gracious Professionalism Award for helping many other teams in the competition that encountered technical problems with their robots.

It would be nice if the members of the Lake Orion FIRST Robotics Team 302 could earn an academic “letter” for their efforts and accomplishments. Each year members of various athletic teams earn varsity “letters”, why not have academic “letters” too.

The Lake Orion Lions Club is proud to be a Gold sponsor of this outstanding group of students who are members of FIRST Robotics Team 302. Keep up the good work.

JoAnn Van Tassel

Lake Orion