Completion of Hana’s Garden to be celebrated June 1

OXFORD TWP. — Hana’s Garden will officially be unveiled to the public on June 1 with a grand opening celebration. The garden, located at Seymour Lake Township Park, honors the memory of Hana St. Juliana and the other victims of the 2021 Oxford High School shooting—Madisyn Baldwin, Tate

Myre and Justin Shilling.

The day’s events run from 1-4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for 2 p.m. Attendees can shop from various vendors offering crafts and jewelry, fresh cut flowers, food and drinks and Hana shirts.

Donations from the community and corporate sponsorships were integral in the creation of Hana’s Garden. The space includes a water feature, lots of purple-hued plants in honor of Hana’s favorite color and various elements that represent the teen’s Japanese heritage.

The garden represents the first project of the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, held and administered by Four County Community Foundation. The fund’s intent is to remember and celebrate the lives of the Oxford High School shooting victims and support initiatives that can prevent a similar tragedy in the future.

Seymour Lake Township Park is located at 2795 Seymour Lake Road in Oxford Township.

Donations to the fund have been directed towards the construction of the garden and continued community support will be used to maintain the garden and facilitate healing and prevention programs.

Donations can be made to the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund via PayPal at https://bit.ly/3JxIj7D. Checks can also be sent to Four County Community Foundation, 141 S. Main Street, Romeo MI 48065. (Tax ID: 38-2736601).

For more information about the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, call 810-798-0909 or contact the foundation’s Executive Director Kathy Dickens at kdickens@4ccf.org.

More information about Hana’s Garden and grand opening can be found at www.facebook.com/hanastjuliana.