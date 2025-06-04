Community unites for veterans at 3rd Annual Sporting Clays Classic

Participants raise funds, honor veterans at Bald Mountain Shooting Range

ORION TWP. — On May 16, more than 150 participants turned out for the 3rd Annual Sporting Clays Classic at Bald Mountain Shooting Range in support of the Veterans Tribute of Oakland Township (VTOT).

Hosted in collaboration with Michigan Shooting Centers, the event combined competition with patriotism, raising enough to fund VTOT’s operating expenses for the next 18 months, and provide a significant donation to its Endowment Fund.

The day featured both traditional sporting clays and the “Showdown” competition. Sporting clays fundraisers at Michigan Shooting Centers have become popular among local nonprofits.

“The Sporting Clays Classic isn’t just a fun day on the range—it’s a chance to come together as a community to honor and support our veterans,” said Drew Lieske, Vice President of Michigan Shooting Centers. “Our team is proud to provide a venue and experience that makes it easy for organizations like VTOT to host meaningful and impactful events.”

These all-inclusive, turnkey events are designed to be effortless for organizers, offering curated packages that take care of everything from registration and scoring to food service and equipment. It’s an engaging, team-oriented experience that consistently attracts strong attendance and generous sponsorships, Lieske said.

The Veterans Tribute of Oakland Township, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, operates a permanent tribute at 5236 Adams Road dedicated to the United States Armed Forces and military veterans. Since its 2018 dedication, the Tribute has served as the site for numerous public and private ceremonies.

Top performers at the Sporting Clays Classic were the winning team of Team Tallman and Rewold & Sons. Top shooters were Phil Auger, Dave Pilsaki and Duane Truscott

Plans are already in motion for the 2026 Sporting Clays Classic, with expectations to grow the event’s scale and impact even further. Online: mishoot.com.