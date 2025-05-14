Colleen Leona Soulliere August 17, 1936 – May 6, 2025

Colleen Soulliere, devoted wife and beloved mother, passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at the age of 88.

She was a 1954 graduate of Lake Orion High School. Colleen retired from the Lake Orion school district in 1998 after decades of service. She is survived by her husband Gary of 55 years; and her son Gary. Colleen and Gary could be seen cruising in the Detroit area in their 1970 Buick Skylark Convertible. Colleen loved painting, making items for craft shows, and being creative.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Erna Curran, and sister Carol Smith.

The family will receive family and friends at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 15 with a Memorial Service to follow at 1 p.m.