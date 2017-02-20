Cole, Rita Loyola; 92, of Oxford

Rita Loyola Cole (Craig), age 92 of Oxford, passed away February 17, 2017. Rita was born February 3, 1925 in Spangler, Pennsylvania to parents James and Elizabeth Craig, with 7 sisters and 1 brother. Rita grew up a devoted Catholic in Detroit, Michigan; where she met her husband of 67 years George David Cole.

George was a Veteran of The United States Air Force, then becoming an engineer for the government. Rita became a very talented hairdresser and mother to two sons, Grant and Richard. Together, they raised their sons in Royal Oak, Michigan. They also spent many years at their up-north property in Big Rapids, Michigan where George and Rita later retired and lived for 20 years. Rita spent many years in Big Rapids with family and friends making memories that will forever be remembered. Rita later became a resident of Oxford Michigan for over 20 years.

Rita loved spending time with family, enjoying a family tradition of Sunday dinners each week. She was a member of the Big Rapids American Legion Auxiliary. Rita was a charitable donor for animal welfare, community, health, children’s, veterans, environment and wildlife charities. She was nicknamed “Gangster Granny” and called simply “Grandma” by many others. Rita had a heart of gold, loved being surrounded by family and friends and always made everyone feel at home and welcome. Making many friends over the years, Rita will be missed. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband George David Cole (86), her son Grant David Cole (16), and her son Richard Wayne Cole (68). She is survived by her daughter-in-law Laura “Lynn” Cole, granddaughter Erika Lynn Cole, granddaughter Laura Ann Cole and grandson Aaron Michael Clark. She is also survived by her beloved pet Gypsy Rose.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 6 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2 p.m.