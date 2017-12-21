Cochran, James; 79, formerly of Lake Orion

James Cochran; of Lapeer; age 79; died on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at McLaren Hospital, Flint. Jim was born on June 11, 1938 in Oxford and grew up in Lake Orion.

In 1960 he married Judy Salswedel. They built a home in 1965 in Oxford, where they lived for 42 years. In 2006 they purchased a condo in Lapeer. Jim was a one of kind man, a very caring and loyal husband, father, grandfather and brother. In his younger years he was an avid golfer and later enjoyed boating and traveling in his motorhome. He was truly a survivor, having overcome heart disease and an aortic valve replacement in 1972. His artificial valve was thought to be one of the oldest in the country. He suffered from many illnesses and mishaps but never lost his will to live.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents John and Irene Cochran. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; and three children, Jeff of Dryden, Jennifer Dwyer of Oxford and Jill Birchard of Lapeer. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, Kristen and Gracie Cochran, Danielle Johnson, Katie, CJ, and Hunter Birchard, Cayden and Camden Ray, and Elizabeth and Emmarose Dwyer; and other survivors include Joan Brady of Danville, Pennsylvania and William (Helen) Cochran of Lapeer.

Funeral Services for Jim will be held at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion, with viewing on Friday, December 22, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. with service on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the American Heart Association. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com