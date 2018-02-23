Coccia, Nicholas J.; 62, formerly of Lake Orion

Nicholas Joseph Coccia, 62, of Ludington, MI and formerly of Lake Orion, died unexpectedly Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at Mercy Health Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. He was born June 11, 1955, in Detroit, the son of Anthony and Eugenia (Beau) Coccia.

Nick was a Veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm serving in the Air Force and Air National Guard for 20 years. He retired from General Motors where he was an engineer for 20 years. In his spare time, Nick loved fishing, hunting and making maple syrup. Most of all, Nick loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandsons. Nick was a dedicated member of the Lake Orion Lions Club for many years.

On July 23, 1983, in Utica, Nick married Donna E. Follows, who survives him. He is also survived by: his son, Nick (Chelsea) Coccia of Rochester; his daughter, Kristen (Kyle Romanchuk) Coccia of Sterling Heights; 2 grandsons, Jack Coccia and Court Coccia; 2 granddogs, Bear and Lola; his sister, Lisa Henkel of St. Clair; his brothers, Tony (Sheryl) Coccia of Howell, Rick Coccia of Clinton Township and Mark (Misty) Coccia of Reed City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Nick’s life will be held later this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Orion Lions Club. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service-Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is

