Clayton, Shirley B.; 89, of Bellaire

Shirley B. Clayton; of Bellaire, Michigan; born March 7, 1928, passed away February 9, 2018. Shirley was married to the late J. Howard Clayton for 66 years. Their children are Niki Clayton Griffin (Bob Blood) and Jeff Clayton (Lisa); grandchildren, Brianna Griffin, Greg (Jennifer) Griffin, Jesse (Jen) Clayton and Megan (Seth) Gray; great grandchildren, Cody, Cassidy, Ben, Rhys, Clayton, Rory, Lucas and Jayda. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Billie D’Erminio, brothers (the late) Raymond (Jeanette) Patton, (the late) Norman (Geneva) Patton and Thomas (Barbara) Patton.

Shirley retired as a secretary for Grand Blanc Schools. At that time she and Howard moved to northern Michigan. She then found much enjoyment playing golf, bridge, gardening, reading, dancing and time spent on the lake boating and skiing. She also enjoyed walking 4 miles/day well into her 80’s.

Shirley would always say she was “too young” to be a grandmother. However, she and Howard enjoyed many happy and memorable times with all of their grandchildren at their home on Torch Lake.

With our mother’s passing, we have lost so much. She taught us important life lessons and personal character traits that have helped us in our individual lives. She taught these lessons through example, by how she lived her life; to be emotionally strong, confident and firm in our convictions; to be caring, considerate and respectful of others; to be a good listener without being judgmental; to live within our means, while pursuing loftier goals; and to have direction and passion for the things we wanted to achieve. She was all these things and more. The positive memories she helped create and the lessons taught are the important things our parents passed on and will continue to be shared with those we love. We are so lucky to have had a mother who cared and worked so hard for us to be able to pursue our dreams and we will be forever grateful. We love you mom.

We hold great respect and gratitude to the loving caregivers at Waltonwood on Main and the nurses and caregivers from Great Lakes Hospice. Their support and care are of immeasurable importance to families and their loved ones and is greatly appreciated.

A Memorial Service will be held in the soft breezes of summer.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Great Lakes Care Hospice or the Michigan Humane Society. www.sparksgriffin.com