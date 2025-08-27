Classic Chorale to begin new season, new members welcome

It’s still late summer but the ladies of the Classic Chorale are gearing up for another holiday season of singing, and want to encourage new members to join.

“We are always looking to recruit new members,” said Laura Keoppen, a member of the chorale. “The Christmas Season begins for us on Sept. 9 and concludes with a concert on Dec. 6.”

After the holidays the group reconvenes to begin practicing for their spring concert.

Classic Chorale is a group of women who love to sing three-part harmony. The community chorus has members from Oxford, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Clarkston, Rochester and other surrounding communities.

They meet and practice every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Oxford Freedom Church 790 S. Lapeer Rd. Oxford. Any questions can be addressed to members Sandi Gillett at 248-802-7832, Pat McGowan at 248-931-0846 or email director Vicki Schrauger vsschrauger@gmail.com. – J.N.