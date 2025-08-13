Clarkston teen charged in Friday night shooting in Oxford

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — A 16-year-old boy from Clarkston appeared in Oakland County Children’s Village on Monday to face charges after he was arrested for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old Oxford Township boy at a party in Oxford.

Park in Oxford, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the park to respond to reports of a teen having been shot. Once there, the victim told deputies he had gotten into an argument with the suspect who had repeatedly pointed a laser at his eyes. The victim told deputies that the suspect shot him and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, treated for his wound and released.

“This is unacceptable on so many levels,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Our detectives will continue their hard work to determine how and where he illegally obtained this firearm and we will seek to hold him accountable.”

The Clarkston teen was arrested by members of the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on Saturday around noon in a mobile home park in Springfield Township.

Authorities are asking that anyone who may have seen the shooting or have information about the events leading up to it are asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.