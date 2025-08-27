Cityhood unlikely for Lake Orion

Could cost more than expected

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Cityhood is unlikely for Lake Orion after Village Council Member Michael Lamb met with Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett before the council’s meeting on Monday.

Although Lamb said at the Aug. 11 meeting that cityhood could save the village some money, on Monday he reported findings that “may kill cityhood.”

The township’s fire department budget is $8 million, and has four stations, meaning, equitably, it may be considered each fire station costs $2 million to run, Lamb said. It was also discussed that the fire station downtown responds predominantly to village calls.

Lamb said he also had a conversation with Oxford’s fire chief about fire services, however, Oxford is too far away and could never produce a response time or service for Lake Orion. If Lake Orion wanted to purchase their own multi-million dollar fire station and engines, Lamb said Oxford would speak to the village about staffing the station.

He also suggested the new city would own 8% of station one and 8% of the property, but did not discuss anything beyond that.

The village currently pays a fire millage of $586,000 a year. The township receives around $468,000 of that millage and the DDA captures $117,000 from the millage, Lamb said.

Through this discussion, Lamb said his conclusion is that the village does not have any option for fire protection emergency services other than the township.

In future discussions, Lamb said he thinks the high end would be $2 million, but added a more reasonable approach for the village to consider would be the percentage of use of the fire station by the village multiplied by the $2 million.

“I’m thinking that this may kill the cityhood consideration because our main cost savings would be if the fire services remained the same,” Lamb said. “So, I asked Mr. Barnett if he would send us those statistics (on calls from village residents) so we could evaluate it at our first cityhood meeting, and then I’ve heard that only one citizen has picked up an application to join the citizens committee part.”

A recommendation from the ad-hoc committee, to explore whether or not the village should pursue becoming a city, to the village council has not yet been made on how to proceed, but will be made by Feb. 1, 2026 when the ad-hoc committee expires. The committee will gather and investigate all information about the benefits of the village pursuing becoming a city, and then make its recommendation to the council.

Any village resident of legal age can go to the village website, lakeorion.org, and fill out a committee form under the “Services” tab and the “Board and Commission Application Form” subhead. Forms are also available at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., during regular business hours, Monday through Thursday.