Chris Barnett named SEMCOG 2017 Taubman Fellow, will attend Harvard

Chris Barnett, Supervisor of the Charter Township of Orion, was named Taubman Fellow and will attend the prestigious program for senior executives in state and local government at Harvard University this summer.

Brandon Kritzman, Livonia City Council Vice President was also named a Taubman Fellow.

SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, announced the fellowships in March and will acknowledge Barnett and Kritzman at its General Assembly meeting on Thursday.

The fellowship is for executive excellence and provides local public officials with demonstrated leadership an opportunity to broaden their awareness of effective approaches to public-sector problems.

“True openness and letting a frustrated resident see that you did consider their concern goes a long way. I have created new opportunities and avenues for residents to connect with township hall, which has turned political enemies into volunteers and committee members,” Barnett said.

While at Harvard, Barnett looks forward to learning “from experts as well as colleagues from around the country. Local and regional collaboration is imperative for effective governance and I will bring the knowledge I gain back to the Southeast Michigan region.” — S.C.