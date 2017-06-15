Children’s Park gazebo gets refurbished this July with support from Home Depot, the Friends of the LOPD & American Legion Post #233

Home Depot, the Friends of the Lake Orion Police Department and American Legion Post 233 are teaming up to renovate the gazebo at Children’s Park.

Financing for the project comes from a $17,000 Home Depot Foundation Allowance Grant.

“It’s really a community partnership with us, the Legion and the cops,” said Alana Hart, community outreach manager for the Lake Orion Home Depot. “It will be good, I’m really excited for it.”

Remodeling includes a replacing the old, rotted wood flooring with new solid Trex decking, replacing two staircases and the handicapped-accessible ramp, fixing the lattice work and replacing all post covers around the base of the gazebo.

“The gazebo is in need of repair. It’s just a safety hazard for our community,” Hart said.

Skateboarders, and time, have worn the current decking and created holes in the flooring.

The new decking will be more resistance to weather and wear, Hart said.

Demolition begins on July 21, with a completion date the next day.

The project will not conflict with the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s Summer Concert series, which runs from 2-4 p.m. on Sundays, July 9 – Sept. 3.

– By Jim Newell