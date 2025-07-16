Children and parents gather at Orion library for educational story time

Children gathered on Monday for a story time at the Orion Township Public Library with pediatric dentist Dr. Kasey Stark.
Stark and Youth Services Librarian Lydia Jacobsen read multiple stories to the children and led them in singing and dancing while teaching children how to keep their teeth clean, and what dentists do for their communities.
For more information on library events, visit orionlibrary.org – J.G.
