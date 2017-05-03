Charter Twp. of Orion Board of Trustees – Synopsis 5-1-17

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, May 1, 2017

Meeting called to order at 6:40 p.m.

Held closed executive session to discuss pending litigation.

Invocation: Tony Bryson, Lake Orion Baptist Church. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Supervisor Barnett delivered proclamations in honor of the National Day of Prayer, Building Safety Month, Arson Awareness Week, and Mental Health Month

Recognized Dr. Joseph Mastromatteo as Citizen of the Month, for his work on behalf of veterans.

Approved bills in the amount of $609,400.97, Payrolls in the amount of $119,652.43 for a total disbursement of funds of $729,053.40.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, April 17, 2017.

Approved the Peddler/Solicitor License Application from James Reese in order to sell Xfinity services door-to-door, under the provisions of Ord. 95.

Conditionally approved the roadside solicitation request from the American Legion Post 233, with the understanding that solicitors will not collect from drivers on M-24 or Joslyn Roads; the free flow of traffic will not be impeded; and that this will be the final year for this collection.

Scheduled Safe Routes to School public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on May 15, 2017, immediately prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting.

Authorized participation in the West Nile Virus Prevention Program.

Accept Resignation of Firefighter Steve Martin, with regret, effective May 2, 2017.

Promoted Firefighter Andrew Martinez to full-time status, effective May 6, 2017, contingent upon passing a pre-employment physical.

Scheduled special joint strategic planning meeting with the Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Township Board of Trustees for 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Adopted RCOC Resolution in order to conduct the annual NOCC Color Run on Saturday, June10, 2017.

Postponed first reading of amendments to Ord. 73, Solid Waste & Recyclable Materials Collection Regulation to May 15, 2017.

Authorized proceeding with the resurfacing of Stadium Drive as the 2017 Tri-Party funded project, at a cost not exceed $385,000.00 and authorized any necessary budget adjustments.

Adopted Resolution concerning Detroit Free Press v. Charter Township of Orion.

Received and filed the Clerk’s Department Update, as presented.

Received and filed the Atwater Properties Report, as presented.

Received and filed the Policy & Fire Department updates, as presented.

Received and filed the Strategic Communications Solutions update, as presented.

Received and filed the Fire Station Project Update, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 9:11 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

