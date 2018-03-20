Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals PUBLIC HEARING April 9, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2018-10: John Vidican, 3830 Hi Dale Dr., 09-26-478-011

The petitioner is requesting 3 variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78:

Article 6, Section 6.07, District: R-1: 1. A 7’ side yard variance from the required 10’ side yard setback to build a detached garage 3’ from the side yard property line (South). Article 27, Section 27.02.A.: 2. Section A.8. (Up to ½ Acre): A 92 square feet variance above the allowed 1,150 Total Maximum Square Footage of All Accessory Buildings to build a 750 square foot detached garage for a Total Maximum Square Footage of 1,242. 3. Section A.5: A 3.54’ height variance above the height of the principal structure of 12.02’ to build a detached garage 15.56’ in height.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion