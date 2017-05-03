CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. 79 –

NOXIOUS WEEDS

Under the provisions of Ordinance 79, Noxious Weeds, it shall be unlawful for the owner, agent, or occupant of any lot or lots in any subdivision in the Township where buildings have been erected on fifty percent (50%) or more of the lots in such subdivision, or of any lot or lots facing a street in common usage in the Township to grow, or cause or permit to grow, any noxious weeds.

It shall be unlawful for any person to dump, place, pile or otherwise deposit any noxious weeds, grass clippings, tree branches, brush, leaves, cut or dead plants of any nature on any vacant property without the written permission of the owner of said vacant land.

The presence of noxious weeds, grass over twelve (12) inches high, grass clippings, brush, tree branches, leaves, or cut or dead plants of any nature is hereby deemed to be detrimental to the public health, safety, and welfare and shall constitute a public nuisance.

Per Ordinance 79, properties shall be subject to enforcement after May 15, 2017 for removal of noxious weeds, or tall grass, or other prohibited items. Property owners are responsible for maintaining compliance throughout the growing season. The list of noxious weeds is on file in the Building Department at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan.

Failure to remove such weeds, grass, or other items shall result in the Township Weed Control Officer causing such public nuisance to be removed and the costs including all administration fees billed to the property owner. A court citation may be issued. If not paid within thirty (30) days, such costs plus a twenty-five percent (25%) administration fee (minimum of $75.00), will be placed as a lien on said property and be placed on the tax roll.

Weed Control Officer

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: April 5, 2017, May 3, 2017