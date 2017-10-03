Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, October 2, 2017

Meeting called to order at 6:08 p.m.

Held closed executive session to discuss an attorney opinion letter.

Invocation: Pastor Eric Johnson of King of Kings Lutheran Church. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Kenn & Becky Osborn of Holy Spokes as Citizens of the Month for their efforts to provide refurbished bicycles to those in need.

Heard a presentation from the Safety Path Committee.

Heard a presentation from the Orion Township Library regarding their updated strategic plan.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $1,514,087.82, payrolls in the amount of $125,981.18, for a total disbursement of funds of $1,640,069.00.

Approved the agenda, as amended. Approved the consent agenda, as amended.

Approved the Minutes, Budget Work Session, Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, September 18, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing: Truth in Budgeting, Monday, September 18, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Budget Work Session, Monday, September 25, 2017.

Approved the DPW request to purchase a control panel from Commerce Controls Inc. for the Heather Lake lift station at a cost not to exceed $31,629.00.

Authorized the DPW to seek proposals for Silverbell Road lift station control panel installation.

Reduced annual sign permit fee for the Orion Area Parade Group to $25.00.

Approved the request for special alcoholic beverages service permit under Ord. 76 for the Lake Orion Lions Club Christmas for Everyone fundraiser.

Approved the request for a special alcoholic beverages service permit under Ord. 76 for the St. Josephs School euchre fundraiser.

Authorized the Supervisor and Clerk to sign an amended Oakland County IT services agreement to include ArcGIS and Pictometry services.

Adopted Orion Center Code of Conduct policy.

Authorized the Code Enforcement officer to use a Township vehicle to attend an out of state conference.

Authorized seeking proposals to complete landscaping and other improvements at the Dutton Corporate site (Dutton & M-24), using performance guarantee funds.

Held second reading and conditionally approved/adopted PC-2017-14, Orion Commons Commercial Major PUD Amendment, and authorized the Supervisor and Clerk to execute the PUD agreement as conditions are met.

Held first reading of the proposed Medical Marihuana Ordinance and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption on November 6, 2017.

Scheduled a budget work session for 7:00 p.m. on October 11, 2017 at the Orion Center.

Scheduled a special joint meeting with the Village of Lake Orion Council for 5:30 p.m. on October 17, 2017.

Received and filed the Police/Fire updates.

Meeting adjourned at 8:23 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion