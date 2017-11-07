Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis, Regular Meeting, 11-6-17

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, November 6, 2017

Meeting called to order at 6:30 p.m. All members present.

Held closed executive session to discuss pending litigation.

Invocation: Patricia Duke of Love, INC. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Lake Orion High School Marching Band for their 3rd place finish at the State Championship.

Trustee Birney presented medals to the Orion/Oxford Soccer Teams Dragons and Hulks.

Recognized Sandy Weaver of Love, INC as Orion Township’s Citizen of the Month in honor of her work assisting the less fortunate.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $1,846,846.95, payrolls in the amount of $221,041.23, for a total disbursement of funds of $2,067,888.18.

Approved consent agenda, as amended. Approved regular agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Special Meeting: Budget Work Session, October 11, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, October 16, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Special Joint Meeting with Village Council, October 17, 2017.

Scheduled CDBG Annual Application Public Hearing for Monday, November 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Authorized reducing the temporary sign permit for the Schrauger Memorial 5K Run to $25.00.

Received and file the notice of solicitation for Christ the Redeemer Community Outreach Project.

Set compensation for the Hearing Officer at $200 per case.

Received and filed the 3rd Quarter 2017 Treasurer’s report.

Accepted resignation of firefighter Christian Szadyr, with regret, and authorized posting the vacancy within the department in order to fill the position as soon as possible.

Adopted the 2018 Meeting Dates Resolution, as presented.

Approved the 2018 holiday closures, as presented.

Authorized acceptance of the Assistance to Firefighter Grant in the amount of $38,320.92, towards the purchase of a new fire hose (total cost: $42,578.80).

Authorized the sale of the Atwater property for $140,000.00, with the township to pay up to $1500.00 for a stake survey of the property, and authorized the Supervisor to sign agreement on behalf of the Township.

Held second reading and adopted the Medical Marijuana ordinance, as presented.

Authorized the Treasurer to purchase a new postage machine from NeoPost at a cost of $4,664.00 (with a monthly meter rental fee of $75.00), and authorized any necessary budget adjustments.

Scheduled a budget work session on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.

Amended the previous board action to authorize funding for the $16,000.00 payment to McGrath Executive Search to come from account #101-248-806 (General Activities).

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports.

Received and filed the NO HAZ collection day update.

Held closed executive session to discuss attorney opinion.

Meeting adjourned at 9:09 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion