Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, November 20, 2017

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Clerk Shults. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Held public hearing to receive comment concerning the 2018 Community Development Block Grant application.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $466,443.35, payrolls in the amount of $137,930.99, for a total disbursement of funds of $604,374.34.

Approved Agenda, as amended. Approved consent agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, November 6, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Special Meeting, Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

Solicitation Request: Fire Department Goodfellow Newspaper Sales 2017.

Updated tuition reimbursement policy to include a one-year employment obligation prior to reimbursement.

Approved application for Ord. 154, Medical Marijuana.

Authorized the purchase of a plan review workstation for the Building Department, at a cost not to exceed $9,000.00.

Received and filed the 2018 Paint Creek Trailways Commission Budget.

Authorized the sale of 95 Brown Road, at a purchase price of $350,000.00, and authorized the Supervisor to execute the agreement on behalf of the Township.

Authorized entering into a three-year license agreement with Munetrix for financial data analytics services in order to comply with revenue sharing requirements, at a cost of $6,605.25, with the understanding that half the cost will be reimbursed by the State of Michigan.

Concurred with the recommendation of the committee and approved the 2018 Community Development Block Grant Application.

Authorized OHM, Township Engineers, to begin preliminary engineering for the East Clarkston Road Safety Path at a cost not to exceed $85,000.00.

Received and filed information concerning the safety path millage renewal.

Authorized seeking proposals for a 2019-2024 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports.

Received and filed the update from Strategic Communication Solutions.

Meeting adjourned at 7:48 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

