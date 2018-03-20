Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, March 19, 2018

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Todd Deaver, Lake Orion Church of Christ. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Tim Gdowski as Citizen of the Month, for his efforts to raise funds for the Orion on Deck program.

Accepted $201.89 donation from Mr. Gdowski for the Orion on Deck program.

Approved bills in the amount of $899,738.12, payrolls in the amount of $119,157.99, for a total disbursement of funds of $1,018,896.11.

Approved the agenda, as amended. Approved consent agenda, as amended.

Approved the Minutes of the Regular Meeting from Monday, March 5, 2018.

Approved the Minutes of the Public Hearing: Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant Application, Monday, March 5, 2018.

Approved the Senior Advisory Council bylaws update.

Approved and authorized the Supervisor to sign the agreement for the Laserfiche Avante document management software update, at a cost not to exceed $34,018.75, and authorized the necessary budget adjustments.

Approved the roadside solicitation request from the VFW Post 334, subject to compliance with all OCSO restrictions, and because of the non-profit status of group, waived sections 4, 5, and 6 of Ord. 95, Peddlers and Solicitors Regulation.

Approved the door-to-door solicitation request from Clean Water Action, and because of the non-profit status of group, waived sections 4, 5, and 6 of Ord. 95, Peddlers and Solicitors Regulation.

Received and filed the 4th quarter 2017 MMRMA report.

Rescinded the Orion Center Exercise Room Policy.

Adopted resolution to allow for participation the 2018 West Nile Virus Prevention program.

Approved job description and authorized posting/advertising a seasonal position in the Public Services department.

Authorized seeking proposals for the Pine Tree Road lift station upgrades.

Awarded the 2018 chloride contract to the Road Commission for Oakland County in the amount of $59,837.40 for five applications and authorized the necessary budget adjustment.

Authorized reducing filing fee for the Central Drive SAD #2 to $50.00.

Allocated all revenue from the Fire Station #2 Cell Tower lease to the Fire Capital Improvement Fund.

Approved ballot language for a Parks and Recreation millage question to be considered at the August 7, 2018 Primary Election.

Approved expenditures for the Baldwin Road streetscape in the amount of $3,179,000.00 with funding the Corridor Improvement Authority and General Fund budgets and authorized necessary budget adjustments.

Authorized the Township Supervisor and Attorney to submit an application to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission on behalf of the Township in order to obtain a license to sell alcoholic beverages during events at the Wildwood Amphitheater.

Authorized the formation of an ad-hoc committee to review Ordinance #73, Solid Waste and Recyclable Materials Collection Regulation.

Held Closed Executive Session to discuss attorney opinion.

Meeting adjourned at 10:37 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor