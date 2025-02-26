CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JANUARY 21, 2025

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All members were present, except Mike Flood, who was

absent with notice.

The invocation was provided by Supervisor Barnett. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,610,470.95 and payrolls in the amount of

$586,032.80. Total disbursement of funds was $2,196,503.75, as presented.

Presentation was provided to swear in Erik McLean as Orion Township Firefighter/Paramedic.

Presentation was provided by Midwest Strategy, on current events at the State legislative and

administrative level.

Presentation was provided by Anderson, Eckstein, and Westrick on the stormwater

management study conducted on Buckhorn Lake.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, January 6, 2025.

Approved and authorized the Fire Department to enter into a three-year agreement with Fire Catt

for hose and ladder testing, at a cost not exceeding $10,296.10.

Approved the appointment of Susan Dandalides to the Environmental Resources Committee as a

Non-Voting Member with a term expiring 12/31/2026.

Approved and authorized the contract with Bill Mathisen as the Cross Connection Inspector for

2025, in an amount not to exceed $15,000 through December 31, 2025.

Adopted, by Resolution, the Schedule of Fees & Escrow Charges, as presented, thereby revising

certain fees with respect to the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Adopted a Resolution recommending approval of the Orion township Public Library’s

Application for a Special Permit to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and to

waive the $300.00 special permit application fee due to Applicant’s non-profit

organization designation.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the December Planning & Zoning Report, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:25 p.m. Julia Dalrymple, Clerk

Publish: 01/29/2025 Chris Barnett, Supervisor