CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All members were present, except Mike Flood, who was

absent with notice.

The invocation was provided by Dave Goodloe. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Citizen of the Month was presented to Naveyah Lemmon for locating and quickly assisting a dog

from a K-9 police unit.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $755,212.21 and payrolls in the amount of

$372,746.11. Total disbursement of funds was $1,127,958.32, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, January 21, 2025.

Approved the agreement between Orion Township and Biddergy.com for the listing, auctioning,

and reselling of surplus or unneeded items from the Township and authorize the

Township Supervisor to execute the same.

Approved and authorized the Sewer Rehabilitation Project to Pipeline Management Company,

LLC with the scope of the total project not to exceed $250,000.

Approved and authorized the bid from C & S Electric, Inc. for the Barrington Lift Station

Emergency Repair, with the scope of the total project not to exceed $49,669.32.

Approved to appoint Don Walker to serve as the Planning Commission representative on the

Zoning Board of Appeals for 2025.

Approved the Miller Road Sanitary Sewer Pump Station Rehabilitation Phase 1 in the amount of

$129,800.00.

Awarded the Athletic League Uniform Contract to Tool Sport & Sign Co., at an estimated cost of

$23,678.07 annually with the understanding that the contract can be renewed up to three

additional years, should pricing remain with 5% of the initial proposal pricing; and

authorize the Parks, Recreation, & Facilities Director to execute the same.

Approved the agreement with Oakland County, for the purposes of operating an early voting site.

Approved the First Reading for PC-23-45, Proposal to Adopt Ordinance No. 164 – Rental

Housing Certification Ordinance and Amendment to Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Article 2,

definition of “Family,” and authorize the Clerk to publish for the second reading and

possible approval/adoption on April 7, 2025.

Awarded the contract for the Orion Township Athletic Center (GLAC) cycle 1 project to CLC

Build at a cost not to exceed $3,929,814.00.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the 4th Quarter Treasurer’s Report, as presented.

Received and filed the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals 2024 Annual

Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:45 p.m. Julia Dalrymple, Clerk

Publish: 02/12/2025 Chris Barnett, Supervisor