CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2025

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 5:45 p.m. All members were present, except Julia Dalrymple and

Mike Flood, who were absent with notice.

Held Closed Executive Session to discuss pending litigation and attorney opinions.

Reconvened meeting at 7:03 p.m.

The invocation was provided by Jack Lovat. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Citizen of the Month was presented to Alissabeth Rieman for her time and dedication to the

Scripps Middle School Theatre Production, Annie Jr.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $590,850.35 and payrolls in the amount of

$676,210.57 Total disbursement of funds was $1,267,060.92, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, February 3, 2025.

Authorized the cancellation of the March 17, 2025, Board of Trustees meeting and authorize the

Clerk to publicly post the notice.

Approved the use of a different private road width standard for PC-24-33, Sheetz Gas Station,

and accept the width of 33 feet for the north-south easement and accept the width of 31

feet for the east-west easement.

Approved and authorized the fire department to purchase no more than six sets of turnout gear

from MES, located at 2655 N. Meridian #6, Sanford, MI 48657, in an amount not to

exceed $20,220.00 plus shipping.

Authorized the purchase of a PL Customs ambulance from Halt Fire at an estimated $450,000

using cooperative contract pricing, with the final contract being brought back to the board

at the time of final authorization and purchase.

Approved and authorized the Township Supervisor to enter a Public Service Contract with

Oxford/Orion FISH (located at 1060 S. Lapeer Rd., Oxford, MI 48371) for the purposes

of spending PY 2024 CDBG funds as authorized by Oakland County Neighborhood &

Housing Development Division, in an amount not to exceed $4,081.00; and authorize the

Budget & Procurement Director to make the necessary budget adjustments.

Approved the resolution to adopt the Earned Sick Time Addendum to the Orion Township

Employee Handbook, pursuant to the Earned Sick Time Act, effective February 21, 2025,

or later effective date if delayed by the Michigan legislature, and authorize the Township

Supervisor to execute required actions and the Clerk to file the same.

Authorized Tiffany Sanders to take the Planning Studies and Methods course through Wayne

State University and approve reimbursement in an amount not to exceed $2,390.52,

contingent upon all requirements as listed in the Tuition Reimbursement Policy. Annual

reimbursement is not to exceed $5,000.00 per Tuition Reimbursement policy.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the Planning & Zoning January 2025 Report, as presented.

Received and filed the Youth Advisory Council report, as presented.

Received and filed the Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 7:35 p.m. Julia Dalrymple, Clerk

Publish: 02/26/2025 Chris Barnett, Supervisor