CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2018

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD,

LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present.

Invocation, Donni Steele, Township Treasurer. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Held 2019 Budgets Public Hearing.

Recognized December Citizen of the Month Dan Davis, for providing Oxford/Orion Fish with a new building and renovations.

Recognized the Lake Orion High School Girls Volleyball team for their 2019 State Championship.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $353,121.40, and payrolls of $121,779.46. Total disbursement of funds of $474,900.86.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, November 19, 2018.

Approved Minutes, CDBG Annual Application Public Hearing, November 19, 2018.

Approved Minutes, Commercial Rehabilitation District Public Hearing, November 19, 2018.

Approved Minutes, Commercial Rehabilitation Exemption Public Hearing, November 19, 2018.

Set Joint Meeting with Planning Commission: December 19, 2018.

Approved Committee reappointments.

Approved Oakland County Sheriff Office Law Enforcement Services Agreement, as presented.

Hired AKA Architects to complete design and site development for renovations at Peterson Lodge.

Hired AKA Architects to complete design and site development for the renovations at the Department of Public Works Garage.

Approve Interlocal agreement with Oxford Township.

Adopted 2019 Zoning Board of Appeal Meeting Dates Resolution.

Approved Increasing the Flexible Spending Account Contributions.

Authorized Indianwood Phase 3, Safety Path Project.

Approved General Services Agreement with Cunningham-Limp Development Company, for the purposes of providing the Township Construction Management Services.

Adopt 2019 Budgets, as presented.

Approved the Investment Management Agreement with Robinson Capital Management, LLC.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the Risk Management report, as presented.

Received and filed the No HAZ reports for 2018, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 7:59 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 12/05/2018 Chris Barnett, Supervisor