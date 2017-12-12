NOTICE

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

2018 BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING

Monday, December 18, 2017

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing on the proposed 2018 budgets on Monday, December 18, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360.

Copies of the proposed 2018 budgets are on file in the office of the Orion Township Clerk and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above, or at pshults@oriontownship.org.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.