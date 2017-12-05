CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

2018 MEETING DATES

TOWNSHIP BOARD:

January 16* (Tuesday) July 2, 16

February 5, 20* (Tuesday) August 6, 20

March 5, 19 September 4*, (Tuesday), 17

April 2, 16 October 1, 15

May 7, 21 November 5, 19

June 4, 18 December 3, 17

The Board of Trustees will hold its regularly scheduled meetings at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360 beginning at 7:00 p.m., on the first and third Monday of each month, with exceptions as noted*. Executive Sessions will be held prior to the regular 7:00 p.m. starting time, during the meeting, or at the end of the regular meeting, as needed.

PLANNING COMMISSION:

January 3 & 17 July 5* & 18

February 7 & 21 August 1 & 15

March 7 & 21 September 5 & 19

April 4 & 18 October 3 & 17

May 2 & 16 November 7 & 21

June 6 & 20 December 5 & 19

The Planning Commission will hold its regular meetings at 7:00 p.m., on the first and third Wednesday of each month, with exceptions as noted.

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS:

January 08 & 22 July 09 & 23

February 12 & 26 August 13 & 27

March 12 & 26 September 10 & 24

April 09 & 23 October 08 & 22

May 14 & 29* November 12 & 26

June 11 & 25 December 10

The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold its regular meetings at 7:00 p.m., on the second and fourth Monday of each month.