Chamber’s State of the Community to offer insight into area ‘hot topics’

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — What are the latest projects and developments from Orion Township and the Village of Lake Orion governments? What about public safety initiatives in Oakland County?

Guests to the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural State of the Community Address can find out and get updates from Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett, Lake Orion Village Council President Jerry Narsh and Oakland County Sheriff Michale J. Bouchard.

The State of the Community is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Paint Creek Country Club, 2375 Stanton Rd.

Barnett will discuss roadwork improvement projects on Brown Road, new developments in the township and provide a parks and recreation update.

Narsh will provide an update on the Lake Orion Lumber Yard Project, new residential and land developments and Lake Orion Downtown District improvements.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard will give an overview of law enforcement initiatives in Oakland County.

“We are thrilled to offer an information-packed luncheon which will discuss local and regional hot topics that directly affect the business community” states Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our inaugural State of the Community Address will feature the latest business trends and economic development, providing relevant and timely information that will assist businesses as they plan for growth, sustainability, and prosperity.”

Guests to the State of the Community Address do not have to be chamber members. Registration is required at www.orionareachamber.com. Cost is $60 for chamber members and $75 for non-members.

In addition to a luncheon buffet, guests can network with local government officials, business leaders and community groups.

To register or for more information please contact Joyce Donaldson at: 248-693-6300 or joyce@orionareachamber.com or visit orionareachamber.com

Sponsors for the State of the Community Address include Michigan United Credit Union, Moceri Companies, Corewell Health, DTE Energy, Spresser Ogden, Comcast Business Services, Haney Farm Bureau, Keri Sorenson Real Estate Team, Paint Creek Country Club, Steve Wandrie-Caliber Home Loans and media sponsors ONTV and the Lake Orion Review.