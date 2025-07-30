Chamber welcomes Onyx Yoga

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Yoga Onyx on July 24 to celebrate the new ownership, with owners Samantha and Dena cutting the ribbon. Yoga Onyx is an infrared heated, Ashtanga-based, flow-on-your-own studio that is a tranquil sanctuary to share the practice in a way that helps others cultivate deeper self-awareness and transcend everyday limitations. For more information on Yoga Onyx, 3651 S. Baldwin Rd., visit onyx.yoga. Photo by Roger Greene

