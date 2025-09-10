Chamber to host State of the Community on Oct. 2

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual State of the Community luncheon featuring local leaders who will discuss what’s happening in Orion Township, the Village of Lake Orion and Lake Orion schools.

“We are thrilled to offer our 3rd Annual State of the Community information-packed luncheon, featuring the latest updates on economic development and business trends, providing relevant and timely information that will assist businesses as they plan for growth, sustainability, and prosperity,” the chamber said in a statement.

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett will discuss the Baldwin Corridor improvement updates, new developments on Brown Road, railroad crossings, the progress at the Great Lakes Athletics Club and park enhancements.

Lake Orion Village Council President Teresa Rutt will discuss the new development at the Jacobson’s Flowers site, provide updates on other projects and developments, community vibrancy, economic developments and investing in the future.

Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Heidi Mercer will discuss the 2025-2026 LOCS Cabinet, provide an overview of district demographics and discuss the district’s strategic plan.

The state of the community is from 11:30am – 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Paint Creek Country Club, 2375 Stanton Rd. Tickets are $70 for chamber members, $85 for non-members. For tickets or more information, contact the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce at 248-693-6300 or visit orionareachamber.com.