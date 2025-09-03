Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Spaces Interior Design

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Spaces Interior Design on Aug. 28. Owner Danielle Moses, who has been a designer for 25 years, cut the ribbon during the ceremony. Spaces is an award-winning interior design firm dedicated to creating exceptional, distinctive and uniquely personal interiors for homes or commercial spaces. For more information on Spaces Interior Design, including samples of their work, visit iheartspaces.com. Photo by Roger Greene