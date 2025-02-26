Chad Lord, 44

Chad Lord of Lake Orion passed away at home on Feb. 17, 2025. He was 44 years old.

Chad is the beloved son of Jimmy and Sandra (Fransen) Lord of Lake Orion; the dear brother of Anthony “Tony” Lord of Clarkston and Jimmy Lord Jr. of Harrison Township; and uncle of John Lord of Hodgenville.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Bertha (Parker) Lord, Frank Fransen and Nira (Bedker) Bochniak.

Chad was born in Detroit on Aug. 15, 1980. He attended and later graduated from the Kennedy Center in Pontiac. Chad loved being with his family and traveling on their many vacations together. He will be dearly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this spring.

Reflections may be shared online at sparksgriffin.com.