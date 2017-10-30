Caylor, Mary L.; 78, of Lake Orion

Mary Louise Caylor age 78, died Thursday, October 26, 2017. Memorial Mass will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48326. Fr. Kishore Battu officiating.

Mary was born June 12, 1939 in Oxford, MI to parents Albert and Agatha (Kenny) Rehfus. She was a life time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved to golf, go dancing, travel and do crafts like wood working and sewing. Most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren camping.

Surviving are her children Diane Marie (Hank) Jasper, Guy Patrick (Sue) Caylor, Linda Lou (Willy) Dreuth, Timothy Jack (Belinda) Caylor; grandchildren Chad, Vinny, Adam, Dominick, Lucy, Maggie, Rebecca, Robyn; brothers Jack Rehfus, Paul (LaVonne) Rehfus, Joe Rehfus; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Charles William Caylor; sister Catherine Riggs; twin brothers Bill and Bob Rehfus.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Lake Orion Rehab and Nursing Home for all the wonderful care. Arrangements by the Reigle Funeral Home, 5501 W. Pierson Rd., Flushing, MI.

Condolences may be left on-line at reiglefuneralhome.com