Cavanaugh, Mary E.; 75, of Lake Orion/Oakland Twp.

Mary Elizabeth (Edwards) Cavanaugh; peacefully passed away with her family by her side on February 20, 2018 at the age of 75. She was a long time resident of Lake Orion and Oakland Township for 48 years.

Mary was a loving mother of six, the late Richard, Katheryn Mitchell, Dan (Dawn) Cavanaugh, Kevin (Lauri) Cavanaugh, Kenneth (Susan) Cavanaugh and Kara (Steve) Stuart; grandmother of 17; and great grandmother of 9. She was also the cherished sister of the Robert (Kathy) Edwards, late Barbara (Walt) Garlow and the late Sharon McGough (Pat); and devoted wife to the late Robert Townsend and the late Robert Cavanaugh.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Beaumont Hospice. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.