Carole Brice, 86

Carole Elaine Brice of Oxford passed away on Jan. 27, 2025. She was 86 years old.

Carole is the beloved wife of 65 years to John; loving mother of Janet (Scott) Light, Dave (fiancé Kristen) Brice and Doug (fiancé Amy) Brice; loving grandmother of Austin (Molly), Jarrett, Rebecca (Jared), Ashlan, Macey (fiancé Derek), Kelsey, Hunter and Halena; and cherished great-grandmother of Noah and Delilah. She is also survived by her dear brother Michael Harju; and her beloved dog Kori.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents John and Helena Harju.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 a memorial gathering will be held from 3-5 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family would like for those attending to join them for a dinner following the gathering at the Irish Tavern, 51 N. Broadway St., in Lake Orion.

Later this summer a Celebration of Life will be held and John and Carole’s home in Walnut Grove on Indian Lake Road. Details to follow.

Donations in honor of Carole would be greatly appreciated if made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League, 790 Featherstone, Pontiac, Michigan 48342. www.marl.org/donate.