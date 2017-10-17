Carlin, Myrna J.; 84, formerly of Lake Orion

Mrs. Myrna Joan Carlin, age 84 of Pentwater and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at Mercy Health-Muskegon. She was born October 9, 1933 in Ludington to Myron and Alice (Gunberg) Myers.

Myrna had obtained her Associates Degree from Oakland University and was a pre-school teacher at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Oxford, Michigan. She married Harold Hy Carlin on December 14, 1952 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Ludington.

Mrs. Carlin was a member and playing in the Pentwater Civic Band and the Westshore Community

Orchestra. She was also an active member of the Lighthouse Lutheran Church and the Pentwater

community.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Carlin of Pentwater; two daughters, Susan (Bob) Mundy of Lake

Orion, MI and Sandra (Dave) Spearing of Leonard, MI; one son, Randall Carlin of Pentwater; six

grandchildren, Michael Mundy, James Mundy, Caitlin Powell, Andrew Carlin, Matthew Carlin, Lauren

Carlin; seven great grandchildren, Joelle, Dax, Abby, Elliana, Liam, Adelea, Hal, and an eighth great

grandchild expected; one sister, Judy (Oscar) Felix of Houston, TX. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Michael Carlin on March 14, 1990 and one brother, Elwin “Bud” Myers.

The Memorial Service for Mrs. Carlin will be held Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. from the

Lighthouse Lutheran Church in Pentwater with Pastor John Hansen officiating. Interment will be in the

Pentwater Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lighthouse Lutheran Church, 8786 North Business US 31,

Pentwater, MI 49449 or the Pentwater Civic Band.

