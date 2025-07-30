Carl Cyrowski resigns from Lake Orion Village Council

One vote delays council from accepting the resignation

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion Village Council Member Carl Cyrowski submitted his letter of resignation from the council on Monday, but one vote by council President Pro-Tem Stan Ford kept Cyrowski on the council, at least temporarily.

Cyrowski recently moved out of the Village of Lake Orion into Orion Township. State law and the village charter requires that a council member live within the village that they are representing.

“I just moved out of the Village of Lake Orion into Orion Township by two houses and state law requires that to be on the village council you must have residency in that village. So, I am hereby issuing my letter of resignation subject to the council’s approval,” Cyrowski said. “It was an honor to be elected and serve on the council and I hereby regretfully tender my resignation. I’m hoping to help out on other projects, perhaps on the DDA which doesn’t require a board member to live in the village. I have a business office in the village and I have lived here for many years and I’m not going to go away.”

Despite technically being ineligible to serve on the council, Cyrowski was allowed to stay at the meeting on Monday and cast votes on issues before the council.

Council Member Michael Lamb made a motion to accept Cyrowski’s resignation effective immediately. Lamb, Moshier, Dandalides and Comparoni all voted to accept Cyrowski’s resignation, but Ford voted against it. Council President Teresa Rutt was absent from the meeting.

Section 4.4 of the village charter states: “A resignation submitted by an official shall be deemed to be considered as an unconditional resignation and shall become effective upon acceptance by the council. No such resignation shall be accepted by the council at the same meeting at which it is received, unless by the unanimous vote of all members of the council.”

“The charter says that you cannot act on a resignation at the same meeting that it is presented except by a unanimous vote of the council. We have one council member absent,” Village Manager Darwin McClary said.

“It’s illegal for us to require a full council to act on a motion. So, we have a full empowered council now, we should just take care of this now,” Lamb said. “The sitting council is the full council. If there are four of us, that is the full council. So, I would like to move to accept Carl’s resignation today. Why drag it out for another two weeks. An absent member of the council is not part of the council. They’ve been excused. You can’t require seven people to be here to run the government.”

The council is expected to officially accept Cyrowski’s resignation at its meeting on Aug. 11. Once the council officially accepts Cyrowski’s resignation it will have 30 days to fill the vacancy.

“I want to thank Carl for being the person that he is. I’ve known Carl for 25, 30 years and he’s always been community-oriented. Everything he’s always done he’s always put other people first,” Comparoni said.

“Carl, thank you very much for your service. It’s been a pleasure to be on council with you and I look forward to seeing you in a different environment,” Ford said.

Cyrowski, who was elected on Nov. 8, 2022 to the council, becomes the sixth person to resign from the council since 2018. Sarah Luchsinger resigned in May 2023. In July 2018, Shauna Brown and Steve Watson both resigned; just over a year later, in 2019, David Churchill resigned; and in March 2021, Ray Hammond resigned from the council.