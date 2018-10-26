Cardew, Ray W.; 102, of Lake Orion

Ray W. Cardew Sr.; of Lake Orion; passed away on October 22, 2018 at the age of 102. Ray is the beloved husband of the late Ruth Marie Cardew for 73 years; dear father of Ross (Joanne), Richard, and the late Warren Jr.; loving grandfather of Jay, Taryn, Brad, Adam and Kristin; and adoring great grandfather of Hannah, Ava, Evan, Liam, Willa and Zella.

Ray was an Engineer by trade and retired after spending 20 years with Excelo and 10 years with Chrysler. He was a big sports fan and enjoyed sports of all kinds.

Private family services have been held.