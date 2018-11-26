Campbell, Velma; 89, of Oxford

Velma Campbell; of Oxford; age 89; passed away on November 25, 2018. Velma was the beloved wife of the late William Campbell; loving mother of Caren (the late William) Smith; loving grandma of Kellie (Sean) Jennings, Kimberly Francisco, Joshua (Kristen) Smith and Justin (Rachel) Smith; and dear great grandma of Lee, Kyle, Hannah, Peyton, Parker, Avery, Elliot and Oliver. She is also survived by her sisters, Jean, Nona, Marilyn and Carolyn.

For 36 years, Velma and her husband William owned and operated Campbell Jeweler’s in Lake Orion. She loved gardening, traveling, watching golf and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion with Pastor Charles McNeely officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Memorials in honor of Velma may be made to the charity of one’s choice.