The Lake Orion Village Council had a short meeting last Monday, postponing most of its agenda items until its November meetings.

The council removed from its agenda the construction engineering proposals for water main phases 1 and 2; and the Paint Creek Trailway – interlocal and licensing agreement.

These two agenda items will be placed on the agenda at a later date as they were temporarily postponed, pending further information.

The consent agenda was approved, which included the Downtown Development Authority’s appointment changes.

The council accepted the resignation of Robert Hollenback and Paul Snyder from the DDA Board and approved President Ken Van Portfliet’s reappointment of Monica Squarcia and Debbie Burgess, whose terms expire in 2017.

The council also approved new members Kristin Horvath and Jordan Knudsen to replace Hollenbeck and Snyder.

The village council meets at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

On the web: www.lakeorion.org. –– By Susan Carroll