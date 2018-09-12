Burt, Margaret “Peggy”; 96, formerly of Lake Orion

Margaret (“Peggy”) Burt (nee Thompson), age 96, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2002 and formerly of Lake Orion, MI, passed away peacefully Friday, August 31, 2018 at Alden Estates of Naperville. She was born December 27, 1921 in Dexter, MI to her loving late parents Sidney and Margaret Thompson who predeceased her. Peggy was the cherished wife of George W. Burt who preceded her in death on July 14, 1975, step-daughter of Clementine Thompson who preceded her in death on August 9, 2005 and beloved mother of Gary O. Burt who preceded her in death on September 27, 1998. Margaret is survived by her daughter Ann (Laurence) Walanka of Plainfield, IL and was the adored grandmother of Ryan Burt, Amy (Jacob) Heilicser and Allison Walanka, cherished great-grandmother of Rylynn Burt, Abigail and Jarrett Heilicser.

Margaret was a graduate of Lake Orion Community High School Class of 1940. She was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star Ortonville Chapter No 286 (formerly Orion Fellowship Chapter No 340). Margaret will be remembered by her family and numerous friends as being an avid reader who enjoyed many books over the years, being fun-loving and making friends wherever she went. She loved nothing more than being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Family and friends touched by Margaret’s friendship are welcome to attend a celebration of her life on Saturday, September 22nd at the Walanka Residence. Interment will be private and held at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy, MI at a later date. Memorials in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17 th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 or Season’s Hospice & Palliative Care, 606 Potter Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Arrangements are being coordinated by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St, Naperville (630) 355 – 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.