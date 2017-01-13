Burrowes, Raymond R.; 85, formerly of Lake Orion

Raymond R. Burrowes, DVM, 85 years, of West Unity, Ohio and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo with his family at his side. Ray was born August 9, 1931 in Lapeer, Michigan, the son of the late George and Alice (Hunt) Burrows.

He was a 1950 graduate of Lake Orion High School. He then attended Michigan State University where he earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1960 and also was a member of the freshman football team. A Marine Corps veteran of the Korean Conflict, he married Norma F. Phelps on January 10, 1953 in Lake Orion, Michigan. Ray began his veterinary practice, working on large animals on area farms. Ray then began caring for all small animals at the Jefferson Veterinary Clinic, where he worked for over 50 years, until his retirement. Ray was a member of Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity, where he served as a trustee, and Celebration Beach Church in Naples Florida, West Unity American Legion Post 669. Ray enjoyed traveling, camping with the Lake Orion Camping Group and spending winters in Naples, Florida, gardening and planting trees. His favorite thing in the whole wide world would be spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are his five children, Noray (Duane) Clark of Bowling Green, Ohio, Mark (Kris) Burrowes of Solon, Iowa, Bruce (Melody) Burrowes of West Unity, Scott (Brenda) Burrowes of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lisa (Mike) King of West Unity; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Thumm of Spokane, Washington, and Sharon Mattozzi. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Norma; three brothers, George Burrows, Kenny Burrows and Leroy Burrows; one sister, Rosemarie Turner.

Visitation for Dr. Raymond R. Burrowes will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services for Ray will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Solid Rock Community Church, 102 Egly Drive, West Unity with Pastor Randy Evers officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the West Unity American Legion Post 669. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Boulevard, PMB 609, Oceanside, California 92057; Solid Rock Community Church, 102 Egly Drive, West Unity, Ohio, 43570 or Sara’s Garden for the benefit of Chase E. Thompson, 620 West Leggett Street, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com