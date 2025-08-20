Building Brands: Sponsor an event and boost your brand

Michigan summers are the best. I believe part of the reason they’re so great is because we Michiganders know that we only get a few months of warm weather, so we make the best of it.

Think of all the fun you’ve had the last few months. I bet a good portion of it was spent at fairs, festivals, outdoor concerts, car shows, bike nights, craft shows, golf outings and farmers markets, all of which are made possible by area sponsors.

If your brand is looking for a boost, sponsoring an event is a great way to do that.

View Newspaper Group sponsors events all year long. Annually we invest close to $200,000 in sponsorships and donations, including major sponsorships of great summer events like Lapeer Days in Lapeer County and Back to the Bricks in Genesee County.

Along with sponsoring events, View Newspaper Group also hosts a number of events, including two all-women’s golf outings in the summer and two craft beer and wine events in the fall. Bottles, Brews & News is set for Saturday, Sept. 20 in downtown Fenton, and Bottles Brews & News: Oktoberfest is set for Saturday, Oct. 11 in downtown Greenville.

Some may wonder why we invest the money and time it takes to host and sponsor events.

There are many reasons. Our publisher Wes Smith said, “A successful community newspaper is a vital part of making the cities and towns they cover successful. Part of that success comes from hosting events that not only provide something fun for area residents but draw guests from outside the community to support local businesses. Anything View Newspaper Group can do to help support community events financially and through editorial coverage, we do it. We see the investment as a win-win.”

Here are a few more reasons why we sponsor events and why your business should too:

• Brand awareness: The biggest advantage of sponsoring an event is that your brand gets in front of attendees during the promotion of the event and at the event. A brand sponsorship is a great way to cut through the clutter of digital advertising, for example. Your digital ad can get lost in a sea of digital clutter, but your logo on a banner at the top of the main entertainment stage at a festival with 130,000 attendees stands out.

Along with signage, sponsors who join our events have their logo placed on all the adverting we do for the event in our newspapers. Those ads reach thousands of readers each week and in the case of Bottles, Brews & News, for example, are valued at more than $7,000 weekly.

• Positive vibes: Events are fun. Savvy consumers know that that fun takes money to produce and they take notice of the businesses making it happen. In turn, your brand is associated with fun. An added bonus is that many events benefit a nonprofit, so your brand is associated with the goodwill surrounding that donation.

In a decade of hosting events View Newspaper Group, with the help of our sponsors and event guests, View events have raised more than $300,000 for great causes. The Presenting Sponsor for each of our events is always invited to our check presentation, offering even more exposure for their brand.

• Positive vibes II: Many event sponsorships, including every Bottles, Brews & News sponsorship, comes with tickets to the event. Pass on the tickets to your team to enjoy and/or attend yourself to enjoy some fun and casual networking.

• Reach a target audience: Events are often targeted to a specific audience, which allow businesses to be strategic about what they sponsor depending on who they want to reach. Our View Lady Classic golf outings, for example, are a great way to reach women ages 25 to 65, most of whom make the buying decisions for their households.

• An opportunity to meet customers: Some event sponsorships include a booth space for you to set up shop and meet with attendees. This is a great way to meet customers and engage with potential customers in person. It’s also a good spot to hand out branded gear (we love our View Newspaper Group sunglasses, chip clips, koozies and more) so those you meet in-person get a takeaway and a reminder to contact you next time they need the services your business provides.

You can sponsor a great event today! There are sponsorships open for both Bottles, Brews & News events. Both events include craft beer and wine samples, live music, food and fun for a great cause. Yes, it’s officially in fall, but we all know that’s the second-best season in Michigan. There are sponsorships for any budget. Contact me at ecaswell@mihomepaper.com to learn more.

Portions of this column were originally published in August 2023.