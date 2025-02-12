Building Brands: Build a great wardrobe to build your personal brand

A few months ago one of my team members walked into work wearing the most perfect fuchsia blazer. I was immediately obsessed and told her as much. Since we don’t always work in the same office I thought it would be OK if I bought the blazer myself, but after some digging I discovered it was sold out in my size. Bummer, except that I’m an expert shopper and within 30 minutes had found a similar blazer from another retailer. While it didn’t have a belt like hers did, it did have a faint pinstripe. If you’re picturing the blazer, I bet you’re thinking “wow, that’s one loud blazer.”

When I finally went to wear my fuchsia blazer earlier this week for a branding workshop I was presenting at, I had the same thought. My teammate pulled off the blazer so effortlessly, could I do the same? I wasn’t positive, but the clock was ticking, so I went for it.

I’m so glad I did because by noon that day I had received multiple compliments. Not just on the blazer, but my overall “vibe.” I have to admit, I was walking a little taller that day knowing what a beautiful piece of clothing I was wearing.

After texting a photo of my look to my teammate, thanking her for the inspiration, I started thinking about how our clothing plays such a big role in not just our “vibe,” but also our personal brand.

That particular blazer is one of many I have purchased in recent years as my career has evolved, I’ve taken on more responsibilities and began to lead new team members. Something about a blazer, even when paired with jeans, says “leader,” “professional,” “pulled together.”

It’s no secret that I love clothes, and it’s no secret that clothes and your style say a lot about your personal brand. That said, I know post-pandemic dressing can be tricky.

The experts at Forbes agree. An article on the topic on forbes.com reads, “In a world that has embraced casual norms, does how CEOs and other organizational leaders present themselves still matter in 2025? The answer is a resounding yes. Despite relaxed post-pandemic standards, a leader’s presentation remains a cornerstone of their influence and authority. Leadership is more than actions, words, or lessons from seminars — it encompasses every facet of your presence, including your appearance. Forming a strong executive impression is as vital as ever.”

And that impression is made quickly. From the article, “some studies, such as the one appearing in Social Psychological and Personality Science, suggest (a first impression) can happen in as little as 33 to 100 milliseconds.”

Knowing how important your wardrobe is to your personal brand, here are some tips to build a great wardrobe so you can build your brand:

Take note of what you like: Just as I made note of my teammate’s blazer, I make note of pieces I love almost daily. Usually, it’s something I see someone wear in person, but I also rip out magazine pages, screen shot outfits I see online or hit pause if I see something of note on TV. This process takes time ultimately helping you create your personal style.

Invest in your clothes (and a good tailor): While I love a good deal, a great wardrobe is an investment, so budget accordingly, always leaving room for the work of a tailor. An expensive jacket that doesn’t fit right will miss the mark on making the impression you want it to. From the forbes.com article, “As Zig Ziglar aptly said, ‘You cannot climb the ladder of success dressed in the costume of failure.’”

Clean out your closet: I like the one-in; one-out method, which ensures that when a new piece enters your closet, an old piece that no longer serves you exits. It’s easier said than done, but important. Also important is an organized closet. Whether by color or by style, I like a closet that makes is easy to find everything.

Develop your own “uniform”: Leave the black turtleneck and jeans to the late Steve Jobs, but create your own “uniform” so that getting dressed doesn’t take up too much time or energy. I have a few no-fail combinations I can reach for when I need to look great, but am lacking inspiration.

I know not everyone has a passion for fashion, but I promise an update to your wardrobe will do a lot to boost your brand. Like the forbes.com article said, looking good means “You’re serious, prepared, and intentional.” It’s also good for your mental health. From the article, “ … research published in the Journal of Business Research found that intentional clothing choices shape individuals’ confidence levels, influencing how they present themselves and interact with the world.”

What’s your best advice for building a professional wardrobe? Email me at ecaswell@mihomepaper.com.

Emily Caswell is the Brand Manager for VIEW Group, the branding division of View Newspaper Group.