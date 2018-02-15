Brown, Robert E.; 87, of Lake Orion

Robert E. Brown; of Lake Orion; age 87; passed away on February 14, 2018. Robert is the beloved husband of the late Justine Marie Brown; dear father of Linda (Karl) Thulin, Roberta Ann (Donald) Goode, Robert Roy Brown, and the late Thomas Edward (Martha) Brown; and loving fiancé of Barbara Nichols. He is also the grandfather of Ryan Christopher (Carie), Kirsten (Sundeep) Thulin Reddy, Amy Goode, Adam Goode, Blair Brown, Janelle Brown, Paige Brown, Blake Brown, the late Nicholas Goode and the late Keegan Hunter; great grandfather of 2 on the way; and brother of Kay Childs and Karol Fogel.

Bob was an Air Force veteran who served in Korea. He later retired from the Allen Park Police Department after many years and also served as the President of the Lincoln Park Credit Union. When Bob was younger he was an All-State football player having been elected to the Hall of Fame for Melvindale High School, and would go on to play football at Albion College.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.