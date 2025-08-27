Brok Gearl Belcher Jan. 31, 1989 – Aug. 6, 2025

Top of the morning to ya! Our beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend, Brok Gearl Belcher went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

Brok Gearl Belcher

Jan. 31, 1989 – Aug. 6, 2025Brok was the son of Cynthia (Ronald Chevrier) Pennington and Brian (Kristin) Belcher; loving brother of Holly (Jeffrey) Giffin, Megan (Tyler) Beglin, Bret Belcher, Trisha Belcher, Gabriel (Katie) Chevier, and Chelsea (Pat) Harvey; dear grandson of Joann and the late Gearl Pennington and JoAnn and the late Alfred Rodriguez; best uncle of Jacob, Lillian, and Mason. Brok is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Brok was born on Jan. 31, 1989. He grew up in Troy and Lake Orion, Michigan and graduated from Lake Orion High School in 2007. Brok was employed at General Motors, and currently worked at the GM Ypsilanti Plant.

Brok will be remembered for his quirkiness, thoughtfulness, and his sense of humor. Away from work, Brok enjoyed playing poker – not just for the game itself, but for the camaraderie and connection it brought. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body until you had a better hand! Brok was one who could make a friend anywhere he went. He was also one who would do anything for you, and took care of everyone around him. Brok loved music, all sports, collecting eccentric t-shirts, and pestering his niece and nephews.

Brok overcame great obstacles where most people would have given up. He was determined to be his best self every single day and stayed independent. No matter what life threw at him, he faced it head on.

He was very devoted to God, his family, and his country. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who will forever cherish the memories of his infectious laughter, his loyalty, and his ability to make anyone feel valued.

Family asks that memories or donations be sent to LakePoint Community Church, Oxford, Michigan; or Friends of Michigan Animal Rescue in Belleville, Michigan.

Online tributes may be shared at modetzfuneralhomes.com.